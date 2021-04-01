Bonded! Maci Bookout McKinney opened up about son Bentley’s relationship with her husband, Taylor McKinney, revealing the 12-year-old sometimes calls him “dad” amid drama with ex Ryan Edwards.

The Teen Mom OG star spilled details about the playful nickname Bentley uses with Taylor, 31, while appearing on Kailyn Lowry’s “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

“Sometimes [Bentley will] call [Taylor] T-Money, sometimes he’ll call him Taylor,” the 29-year-old MTV star said. “Sometimes — it’s not extremely often, but especially if, like, he’s talking to my younger two kids, he’ll just call him dad.”

“If it’s just us adults and Bentley, it’s usually T-Money still,” Maci added, noting people who know Taylor have called him that for years now.

The I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof author couldn’t help but gush over her longtime love during her interview, even revealing what she finds “most attractive” about him after nearly five years of marriage. Maci said it was “hot” to see Taylor on daddy duty with their kids, Jayde, 5, Maverick, 4, as well as Bentley, her son shared with ex Ryan, 33.

Maci also dished about her future with TMOG after Ryan, his wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), and his parents, Larry and Jen Edwards, were fired last week. The mom of three said she still envisions staying on the show — at least for now.

“As the kids get older, it’s definitely a season-by-season thing,” she shared. “If the kids don’t want to film, they’re not going to film. As long as we can continue to navigate that and the other positives are happening, I don’t see a reason to leave the show but that doesn’t mean that one won’t arise.”

Courtesy Maci Bookout/Instagram (2); MTV

Ryan, on the other hand, seems content with focusing on new goals after his time on the franchise. Mackenzie revealed his plans for the future when she caught up with the “Without a Crystal Ball” podcast on March 24.

“He was just like, ‘Don’t [reach back out]. We’re gonna move on,'” the reality star, 24, shared. “‘We’re gonna live our lives. We’re gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.'”

Ryan and his loved ones have been at odds with Maci for quite some time now amid their visitation and coparenting drama. Maci previously responded to Larry’s claims on the show that she and Taylor had “convinced” Bentley to stop spending time with them. “I have raised Bentley to be an individual, to be himself,” she exclusively told In Touch in January 2021. “It’s OK to feel however he feels.”