His ex may still feel burned by their split, but Tristan Thompson is ready to turn over a new leaf with Khloé Kardashian. One of his many ways of doing that? Leaving thirsty AF comments on pretty much all of her Instagram pics. Fans have spotted his heart-eye and drooling emojis in the responses to her selfies, glammed-up shots and snaps with daughter True. But is it working?

In December 2019, a source close to the former couple told Us Weekly that Khloé, 35, is trying to make space in her life for Tristan, 28. “She’s trying to practice self-care and self-love and integrate Tristan into her life more and more,” they shared. “She’s focused on being a great mom to True.” Step one? Inviting the basketball player to the family’s annual Christmas party.

But as Koko’s baby daddy steps back into the inner Kardashian circle, some fans think that romance might be in the air once more. A cryptic post the KUWTK star shared right before New Year’s Eve only spurred those speculations. “The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow and get better,” read a quote she shared. “You aren’t defined by your past. You aren’t your mistakes.”

Even big sister Kim Kardashian seems to be warming back up to her niece’s father. Following reports that she stood up to boo Tristan during a basketball game where the L.A. Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Keeks shut down the rumors. “I was there to support him!” she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, January 14. “[I] was cheering, screaming, ‘LET’S GO TRISTAN!!!’ I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”

Back when his first cheating scandal broke, Kim, 39, was one of the first to condemn her sister’s ex. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides, it’s just so f–ked up,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show in April 2018. A source told In Touch the feeling was mutual. “Tristan’s pissed at Kim and really wishes she and the rest of their family will mind their own business and keep his name out of their mouths,” an insider admitted. “He feels Kim’s making it worse for Khloé and True by going on Ellen and who knows who else and talking about their problems.”

If Tristan is back on good terms with even Kim, that only makes his comments to Khloé seem even more flirty. Check out the gallery below to see what the NBA star has had to say.