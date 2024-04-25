Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is no stranger to divorce, but sources exclusively tell In Touch the jewelry executive “thinks the drama” between Brad and ex-wife Angelina Jolie “is outrageous.”

“While Ines doesn’t get involved, she does see some red flags with the family divide. Her divorce was extremely easy comparatively,” the insider says. Still, Ines, 34, fully supports Brad’s “effort to be in his kids’ lives.” “She’s met Shiloh and Knox briefly and just hopes Brad can continue those relationships, because it’s very important to him.”

As In Touch previously reported, Brad’s daughter Shiloh planned to move out of her mom’s house and in with her father.

“Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up. Plus, she adores Brad and has always been daddy’s little girl,” a source said in March, noting that Brad “was ecstatic when Shiloh told him the news.”

While Brad, 60, only lives a few blocks away from the Maleficent actress, 48, she “wasn’t happy” about the teenager’s decision.

“[However], she knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions,” the insider added. “Shiloh can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters.”

While Brad and Angie first got together after meeting on the set of their 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, they did not make their relationship public until after his split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. After welcoming Shiloh in May 2006, followed by twins Vivienne and Knox in July 2008, they tied the knot in August 2014. (Brad and Angelina also shared adopted children Maddox, Pax and Zahara.)

Just two years after making their relationship legal, the Eternals star filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. They have been in the midst of an ugly legal battle over custody of their underage children in the nearly-decade since.

In 2023, Angelina decided to introduce daughter Vivienne to the entertainment industry by hiring her as her assistant, which Brad disagreed with.

“[Brad] thinks this is just another attempt by Angie to drive a wedge between him and his daughter,” an insider told Life & Style that August. “It’s no secret that Angie’s always trying to make sure the kids are Team Mom. She’s a master manipulator when it comes to the children taking sides.”

The Moneyball actor has been linked to Ines since November 2022, and the happy couple are currently living together at his Los Feliz estate.