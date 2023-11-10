At the helm of all luxury lays the district of Monte Carlo in the country of Monaco. Most noticeably known for its yearly Formula 1 Grand Prix and hosting one of the largest yacht fleets in the world. We decided to begin our luxury travel segment there and started our journey with our secret weapon, Flyflat!

When flying abroad Flyflat it helps you get there without spending anywhere near what a first-class ticket costs yet enjoying the rest that only a lie-flat seat allows. This luxury concierge platform has the best prices on international, business and first-class tickets. Thanks to them we were booked on Virgin Atlantic even when our dates for Paris Fashion Week were last minute. Tickets that would have retailed for $8,000 cost just under $2,000.

Once at Paris Fashion week, our fashion show favorite was Michael Lombard and his signature leather collections, a designer who stole the show at Vendome, one of the most beautiful event settings during fashion week in the City of Love.

Mayra Veronica

After a night of fashion and Parisian views we ventured toward our ultimate destination, the French Riviera or Cote D’Azur. We couldn’t visit the Riviera without a stop at the iconic Eden Roc Du Cap, in Antibes. Only true luxury connoisseurs know of the Ducap and its lavish grounds. However we were quick on our way to our segment’s point of interest, and a jewel in the Riviera as well, The Fairmont in Monaco.

Upon our arrival we were greeted by a reception fit for royalty, champagne and gift bags which included scents by Le Labo and even had our names engraved. If you haven’t tried Le Labo I strongly recommend them too. Their Rose or Matcha scents are my personal favorites.

Once at the Fairmont we cannot overstate its allure, service and location. We were witness to some of the most amazing bedroom views which allowed us to watch the most ravishing sunrises on the French Riviera. The Fairmont Monaco is one of the most exclusive five-star hotels in the world, adjacent to Monaco’s largest landmark, the legendary Monte Carlo Casino. It is indicative of beauty, luxury and sophistication, and when it comes to dining it prides itself with two of the best dining experiences anywhere, Nobu restaurant and Lobby Lounge.

Mayra Veronica

Lobby Lounge is the heart of the resort while at Nobu, no-one can boast of having their creative vision of contemporary cuisine replicated around the world with as much success as they do. At Nobu our choice while dining were the popcorn shrimp, sushi and their wagyu steak, together a true gastronomical experience.

When it comes to its social stature, make sure to visit their pool club currently rebranded as Nikki Beach Club. It is deservedly one of the most sought after summer pools in all of Europe!

Mayra Veronica

As the time came to head home we ventured into the Monte Carlo Casino to try our luck, figuring if it’s good enough for James Bond, it’s good enough for us. And speaking of Bond, don’t forget to stop by Prince Albert’s personal car collection of over 100 classic vehicles at La collection les automobiles de SAS le Prince de Monaco, it’ll be easy to see why Bond felt at home here.

Now to our top recommendations for Monte Carlo: Fly-Flat for the first class flight experience at affordable prices, a stay at the Fairmont Hotel in Monaco while dining at Nobu Restaurant and catching some rays at Nikki Beach. While there, also remember who sent you as you enjoy your best life.