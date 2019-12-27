Amicable exes! Tristan Thompson couldn’t help but gush over Khloé Kardashian’s latest Instagram post on Friday, December 27, documenting her Xmas celebrations with their daughter, True. The Good American founder posted a series of snaps, showing the stunning gold dress she wore for the festivities, which perfectly matched their little girl’s tutu style frock.

“Christmas Eve Details,” the 35-year-old wrote. The NBA baller replied with several emojis, including a red heart, flame, drooling face and shining star. Just one day ago, he left a comment on her other pics from the annual soirée.

The 28-year-old wrote, “Mommy and Tutu looked amazing.”

Tristan and KoKo reunited to ring in the special occasion together for the sake of their little one and luckily, it appears they all had a blast. “There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloé and Tristan were great,” a source close to the Kardashians told E! News. “They hung out together with True and were chatting a lot.”

“The beginning of the evening started off being all about the kids,” the insider added. “They had a Santa Claus, sleigh and a candy shop. All the kids were running around and completely in awe of all the entertainment.”

On the bright side, the exes are doing everything in their power to work past their differences. In December, she said things have been improving between them. “We are coparenting so well right now,” the Revenge Body host shared in an update. “It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters.”

That same month, she spoke out after her relationship drama with Tristan aired on KUWTK. “As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I’m sure everybody is so over it, as am I, but I’m frustrated that people try to create something that’s really not there,” she began. “I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings toward ANYONE.”

“Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain,” the mother of one explained in the wake of his cheating scandal. “It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end.”

As far as the future goes, a source told In Touch exclusively that “Tristan hasn’t given up” on trying to reconcile with the reality star, claiming that she can’t be cold to him because she wants to keep a happy home for True.

The insider added, “That’s why Khloé can never completely cut him off.”