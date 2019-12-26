Another day, another comment from Tristan Thompson on Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram page. This time, the basketball player gushed over the KUWTK starlet, 35, and their daughter, True Thompson, 20 months, at the Kardashians’ annual Christmas Eve party. “Merry Christmas 2019,” the Good American designer captioned a snap of herself wearing a gold dress while her little girl is wearing a similar outfit with a tutu. “Mommy and Tutu looked amazing,” the 28-year-old wrote with two heart emojis.

Not only was Tristan enamored with KoKo’s beauty but some of her other followers couldn’t help but leave her a sweet note, too. One person wrote, “Wow stunning,” while another echoed, “Gorgeous mama and her little beauty!” A third person chimed in, writing, “Gold looks beautiful on y’all.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Some fans were quick to point out that True wasn’t in attendance at the lavish bash, but the blonde babe explained where she was. “True was the one missing at the Christmas party,” one person wrote. “She wasn’t feeling great. Poor thing,” she replied.

However, Tristan managed to score an invite to the soirée, as he re-posted a photo of himself on the ‘gram. “2020 mood @realtristan13,” Zack Bia captioned a snap of the Canada native giving a ~lewk~ to the camera. “Nothing gets past my broski,” he added with some laughing emojis. While the former flames were both in attendance, neither posted a family photo for the public to see.

It’s no surprise that Tristan has Khloé on his mind since he constantly comments on her photos. A week earlier, the NBA star called the reality starlet and True his “family” on Instagram. Prior to that, he left some emojis underneath a photo of herself in a sparkly dress after Diddy’s 50th birthday bash.

Despite their messy breakup in February, the two are trying to get along for the sake of their daughter. “We are coparenting so well right now,” she wrote on December 1. “It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters.”

So, is a reconciliation in the works? It’s definitely a possibility! “Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” a source told In Touch exclusively in September. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

We certainly agree with Tristan in this case — KoKo and True’s looks were on point.