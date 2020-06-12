Turning over a new leaf? Khloé Kardashian “really believes” Tristan Thompson “changed” in the wake of his cheating scandal, a source tells In Touch exclusively, and it’s helping to improve their relationship.

The Good American founder, 35, and Cleveland Cavaliers baller, 29, “have been trying to work their [differences] out for a while now,” the insider reveals.

“Khloé was really worried about going public though because of the backlash it would create and she didn’t want to hear everyone’s opinions. She takes everything to heart — all the tweets, IG comments, etc — and she reads everything.”

Now that she and the father of her child have gone through so much in the public eye, KoKo has taken on an even more carefree approach. “Her whole attitude is that life is short and you only live once so why care what other people think?” the source adds.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been spending a lot of time with Tristan and is glad things are getting better, especially for the sake of their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson. “She’s practicing what she preaches and really not caring what anyone has to say,” the insider tells In Touch.

Reconciliation rumors have been swirling ever since fans noticed the parents were getting pretty close to each other in an Instagram Story shared by NBA player Jordan Clarkson on June 9. The power forward seemingly had his arm around the reality star while hanging out together at a small party.

Adding fuel to the speculation was the duo’s decision to quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic, which obviously helped them coparent their baby girl.

In May, the E! star clapped back at haters after people speculated she was pregnant with baby No. 2. Several people blasted Khloé for forgiving him, addressing how he’s been involved in more than one cheating scandal.

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days, AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH. People swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” she wrote at the time. “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! And if it were true … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

Khloé let nay-sayers know she’s perfectly capable of making her own decisions!