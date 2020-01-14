Rooting for the home team! Kim Kardashian dazzled courtside as she cheered on the L.A. Lakers while they took on Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 13. The 39-year-old was allegedly spotted booing Tristan, 28, following their beef.

One Twitter user took to the social media platform to share a clip of the moment and wrote, “KIM STOOD UP TO BOO TRISTAN AT THE LINE LMFAO [sic].” In the video, Kim can be seen taking a stance while Tristan went in for a free-throw shot.

Fans got a kick out of the KKW Beauty founder trying to heckle the athlete. “Lol bet they was [sic] trash-talking Trist and Kim probably was giving him side-eye the whole game and clowning him!!! Lmbo [sic] #KimKardashian @Lakers @NBA #NBACelebRow #TristanThompson,” one user wrote on Twitter. “@KimKardashian right now towards Tristan on the floor at the @Lakers game,” another said with a Gif of the star slicing her throat.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier in the night, Kim took to Instagram to share a few photos from the game. The brunette beauty sported sparkling boots while she watched Khloé’s baby daddy. She even snapped a shot with Tristan’s hands on the ball.

In the past, Kim has spoken out about Tristan and his actions towards her sister. “Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides, it’s just so f–ked up.” Kim said to Ellen DeGeneres in April 2018 after Tristan allegedly cheated on the mom of one when she was 9 months pregnant.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It seems like the feelings were mutual. “Tristan’s pissed at Kim and really wishes she and the rest of their family will mind their own business and keep his name out of their mouths,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “He feels Kim’s making it worse for Khloé and True by going on Ellen and who knows who else and talking about their problems.”

Despite their differences, the two were spotted having a friendly dinner together back in September 2019. We guess it’s fair to call them frenemies.