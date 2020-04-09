Looking on the bright side. While Khloé Kardashian and baby daddy Tristan Thompson are shacking up in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, they are “getting along nicely,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “They look like a happy, loving family.”

Despite “hating this pandemic,” KoKo’s mom, Kris Jenner, “sees a silver lining when it comes to Khloé’s situation,” the insider explains. “She loves that Tristan and Khloé are together, under one roof.”

Thankfully, “Kris and Khloé both see the changes in Tristan,” says the source. Although, “that may all change when the quarantine ban is lifted … let’s home this lasts.”

The NBA player, 29, doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to supporting his baby mama, 35. The former couple split in March 2019 after Tristan was caught cheating on the blonde beauty with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. Prior to that, the athlete was spotted being unfaithful while Khloé was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True.

Even with the drama that transpired in the past, the parents thought it would be best for their almost 2-year-old if they self-quarantined as a family. It seems like they made the right decision as “True loves waking up and having her daddy there,” the source shares.

While the former flames and are under one roof, “They’re getting on better than ever,” another insider exclusive told In Touch in late March. “They say they are just friends,” but the Kardashians are “convinced there’s more to it.”

The Good American designer has struggled to “shut down her feelings” for the Cleveland Cavalier, a third source told In Touch on March 17. While there is “still love between them,” the strong businesswoman can’t forget how Tristan hurt her.

As True’s parents are playing nice in close quarters, the Kardashian sisters are “really starting to miss each other,” a separate source revealed on March 25. “Despite all their bickering,” Kim, Khloé and Kourtney are lonely without each other.

“During lockdown, they’ve been using FaceTiming more than ever to keep in touch,” the source said. Social distancing has hit the Poosh founder the hardest. “Kourtney’s going stir-crazy. She’s been working out at home – lifting weights and doing cardio. She finds it helps with her anxiety and tries to get as much fresh air as possible by taking long walks,” the insider said. “Like everyone else, she can’t wait for things to get back to normal again!”

