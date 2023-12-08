From Danny Masterson being found guilty of rape, to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ firing from Good Morning America to Scandoval, keep reading to revisit the most shocking scandals of 2023.

Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Rape

In September, a judge sentenced Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for the rape of two women in the early aughts. Though the That ’70s Show star, 47, has maintained his innocence, his wife, Bijou Phillips, 43, filed to end their marriage just days later.

Pals Ashton Kutcher, 45, and Mila Kunis, 40, felt the fallout, too, issuing a public apology after letters they wrote in support of the disgraced actor went viral.

Scandoval

Who can forget Scandoval! It became worldwide news in March that Tom Sandoval had cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss over a period of months.

Ariana, 38, broke up with Tom, 40, who was dumped by Raquel, 29, after she entered a mental health facility for treatment. The betrayed former SUR bartender rode the wave of public support to a reported $1M in endorsement deals before debuting on Dancing With the Stars this fall.

Meanwhile, Tom’s tried to rehab his image with appearances on The Masked Singer and Special Forces.

Todd and Julie Chrisley Report to Prison

Chrisley really didn’t know best. On January 17, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley began serving sentences at federal prisons in Florida. The reality stars had been found guilty the year before of defrauding community banks out of $30 million as well as tax evasion.

Todd, 54, got 12 years while his wife, 50, was sentenced to seven, but in September, it was revealed their terms had been reduced to 10 and six years, respectively, for good behavior.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner’s Divorce Drama

After 18 years of marriage, Christine Baumgartner blindsided Kevin Costner by filing for divorce on May 1. Despite a prenup, things got ugly. Christine, 49, requested $248K a month in child support for their kids — Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — but the Yellowstone star, 68, alleged she needed the funds for trainers and plastic surgery for herself.

They also warred over when she’d vacate his $145M Santa Barbara home and whether or not affairs took place. Miraculously, however, the exes settled the messy matters in September. (He’s now paying $63K a month in child support!)

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Fired From GMA

Romance rumors began for GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in November 2022, and the pair were put on hiatus while ABC investigated. Finally, on January 27, the network announced that everyone agreed it was best if the pair — who were now both separated from their spouses — “moved on.”

Still together, Amy, 50, and T.J., 46, have bounced back by launching their own iHeartRadio podcast on December 5.