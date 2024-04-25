“Love doesn’t know math,” Cher has said of dating 40-years-younger Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. But does it know time?

Sources tell In Touch, the 77-year-old singer is being run ragged by the music producer, 37. “A.E. is a bad boy who parties quite hard,” says an insider. “To be fair, Cher has a lot of stamina, but it’s not a healthy situation for a woman of her age.”

Problem is, the Oscar winner wants to prove she can keep up with her guy. “She doesn’t want to come off as an old stick-in-the-mud so she pushes herself to stay out all night,” explains the insider. And it doesn’t help that they’re hanging out with his friends, not hers. “Cher doesn’t want him partying without her because she knows there are always tons of hot women around,” adds the insider. “That definitely makes her jealous.”

Still, the “Turn Back Time” singer insists her boytoy keeps her young. “She says she’s up on all the latest music and trends now because of him,” says the source.