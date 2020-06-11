Exclusive Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Seen Getting Cozy as They Try to ‘Work Their Relationship Out’

Well, aren’t Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson looking cozy! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars were caught on camera cuddling up at a friend’s birthday celebration — and a source exclusively tells In Touch they “have been trying to work their relationship out for a while now.” Fans noticed the parents were standing pretty close when fellow NBA player Jordan Clarkson shared an Instagram Story from a small party on Tuesday, June 9. In fact, Tristan even seemed to have his arm around Khloé in the clip.

“Khloé was really worried about going public,” the insider says, revealing she was afraid of the inevitable “backlash” the news would create. “She didn’t want to hear everyone’s opinions. She takes everything to heart — all the tweets, IG comments, etc. — and she reads everything. She wanted to keep this relationship to herself for months, and she hardly even talked about it with her sisters.”

Though the former couple may not be ready to put a label on their relationship yet, they’ve clearly been spending a lot of time together. Outside of socializing with friends, they also made the decision to quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Both parents wanted to be there for daughter True Thompson, but it came with the added benefit of giving them plenty of opportunities to work through where they stand with each other — and what their relationship might look like going forward.

Khloé, 35, has plenty of reason to fear the public response if she and Tristan, 29, did formally announce they’re back on. After pregnancy rumors started swirling in May, plenty of fans started mocking the mom for crawling back to a man who had more than one public cheating scandal. The hate got so bad that she finally addressed it on Twitter, shutting down baby No. 2 rumors and calling out the trolls.

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days, AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH. People swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” she wrote. “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

Khloé and Tristan have to do what’s right for them — but if being together makes them happy, we hope they won’t let hate get in the way.