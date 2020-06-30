Forever and always? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a huge pear-shaped diamond on her ring finger at her birthday bash.

Khloé’s huge sparkler couldn’t be missed in photos from her special day. “Can we talk about that huge rock on her ring finger please?!!” one fan commented, while another added, “The ring sorry I mean the ROCK.”

While Khlo’s new statement piece sure does look like an engagement ring, it could just be a birthday present considering Tristan, 29, has gifted her diamond rings in the past.

In one photo from the series of pictures captioned “family,” the NBA star posed with Khlo’s brother, Rob Kardashian, and another pal. In some of the other shots, the 36-year-old cozied up to family and friends while they snuggled life-sized pillows of the blonde beauty.

In recent weeks, fans have speculated the former flames are working on their relationship — especially since Tristan can’t stop gushing over the Good American founder’s Instagram pictures and the exes have been shacking up in quarantine together.

Khloé “really believes” the father to her 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, has “changed” following his infamous cheating scandal, a source exclusively told In Touch on June 11.

Fans may remember the athlete cheated on his then-girlfriend while she was pregnant with True in 2018 and again with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods in February 2019. They parted ways shortly after and have since been focusing on coparenting True.

Khloé and Tristan “have been trying to work their [differences] out for a while now,” the insider explained of their time in quarantine together. “Khloé was really worried about going public though because of the backlash it would create and she didn’t want to hear everyone’s opinions. She takes everything to heart — all the tweets, IG comments, etc — and she reads everything.”

Although the fitness guru is sensitive, she’s trying her best to ignore the haters and their unwanted commentary. “Her whole attitude is that life is short and you only live once so why care what other people think?” the insider said. “She’s practicing what she preaches and really not caring what anyone has to say.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was clearly trying to take her own advice when she clapped back at haters who speculated she was pregnant with baby No. 2 in May with her previously unfaithful ex. “I don’t go on social platforms much these days, AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH. People swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” she wrote at the time. “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! And if it were true … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

It looks like this fierce mama is living for herself!