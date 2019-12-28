In her feelings? Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Friday, December 27, to share a cryptic message about people who can “change” their lives after they’ve made “mistakes,” just three days after she and her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, reunited at her family’s annual Christmas party.

“The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow and get better. You aren’t defined by your past. You aren’t your mistakes,” read the message shared by the 35-year-old on Instagram.

Khloé’s post comes after she partied with Tristan, 28, at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party on Tuesday, December 24. While the exes did not pose for photos together or post snaps of each other on social media during the night, they definitely both attended the event, which was hosted at Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s house.

“There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great,” an insider told E! News about the former couple’s interactions that took place off social media. “They hung out together with True and were chatting a lot.”

While they did not interact with each other in social media posts from that night, the NBA player did show some love to his ex on IG in the days after the party. On Wednesday, December 25, Tristan commented on a photo of the Good American owner and their daughter, True Thompson, all dressed up in matching gold dresses while posing in front of a white and silver Christmas tree. “Mommy and Tutu looked amazing,” Tristan wrote with two heart emojis, complimented his baby mama.

Just hours before Khlo shared her cryptic message, she posted several more photos from the party, which included shots of her outfit plus a cute video of True, 20 months, twirling in her dress. Tristan took to the comments and left several emojis, including a red heart, flame, drooling face and a shining star emoji.

Tristan and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star split for good in February 2019 after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF, Jordyn Woods. But despite their breakup, an insider previously revealed to In Touch that Tristan still holds onto hope for a reconciliation with Khloé.

“Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” the insider explained back in September. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”