Back in her good graces! Kim Kardashian gushed over sister Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and reflected on how much he’s changed since his cheating scandal in February 2019.

Kim, 39, discussed the NBA star’s new demeanor while catching up with Scott Disick in a bonus clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“He’s, like, honestly so nice,” Kim told Scott, 37. The Flip It Like Disick star responded “He is! He made mistakes, but I feel like he’s trying really hard.” The Skims founder agreed, and added, “And it’s been a full year of him as a different person.”

Scott empathized with the 29-year-old’s situation with Khloé, 35, because it was similar to his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian. “Being in that place and feeling like everybody in a family that he just had a kid with hates him? Would be like a horrible feeling,” the Talentless founder said.

Khloé and the Cleveland Cavalier broke up shortly after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods — nearly one year after Tristan’s first cheating scandal. Even though their split was tense, the exes still remained amicable for the sake of their daughter, 2-year-old True.

They were on such good terms that the former couple decided to self-quarantine together in March during the coronavirus pandemic so they could spend time as a family with True. Even though Khloé and Tristan said they were “just friends,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch the Kardashian/Jenner family were “convinced there’s more to it.”

The Good American founder and the Canada native added fuel to the speculation when they were spotted getting cozy together at a friend’s birthday party on June 9. In one clip from the celebration, Tristan seemed to have his arm around the mother of his child. Following their flirty appearance, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch the exes “have been trying to work their relationship out for a while now.”

Courtesy Jordan Clarkson/Instagram

“Khloé was really worried about going public,” the insider said at the time, adding she was afraid of receiving “backlash” from fans about her relationship status with Tristan. “She didn’t want to hear everyone’s opinions. She takes everything to heart — all the tweets, IG comments, etc. — and she reads everything. She wanted to keep this relationship to herself for months, and she hardly even talked about it with her sisters.”