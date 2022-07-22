The Family Chantel’s Nicole Jimeno Loves Showing Off Her Bikini Body: See Her Sexiest Swimsuit Photos

If you got it, flaunt it. The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno has a flawless bikini body. So flawless, in fact, that she competed in the Miss Universe Dominican Republic pageant. Though the reality star didn’t take home the top crown, that hasn’t stopped her from flaunting her assets in a swimsuit.

“In love with the sun,” the TLC star wrote alongside a photo of herself in a black cutout swimsuit as she lounged poolside during a trip to Spain.

The travel bug has taken this brunette bombshell to beaches all over the world including a March 2022 trip to Puerto Rico where she donned a barely there orange bikini.

“Don’t act like a saint. You love twerking,” she captioned her post, which was originally shared in Spanish.

However, Nicole had to defend herself after followers began commenting on her distorted belly button. “I had an operation at 3 yars in the navel. What happens is that people like you only look for the defect,” she explained.

This wasn’t the only time the Dominican Republic native has gone under the knife as she’s been very open about enhancing her body through plastic surgery, including a breast augmentation and fillers.

“I’m extremely excited about my surgery, it’s like my self-esteem is already here and it’s going to put it here,” she explained to producers as she raised her arm during a season 3 confessional. “I really feel like it’s going to help me have more confidence in myself.”

“I am happy for my surgery,” she told host Shaun Robinson during an October 2021 episode of 90 Day Bares All. “That was the best idea [I ever had] in my life.”

While preparing for her Miss Universe Dominican Republic pageant, her runway trainer, Stalin, suggested she needed to “work hard” to compete with the other contestants.

“Stalin told me that I needed work done on my jaw for the pageant, pictures, aesthetic reasons,” Nicole explained as she took viewers along for her chin and cheek filler procedure. “I want a chin injection because my chin is little, and I came to be the winner.”

Despite hiring a runway coach and modifying her body, Nicole did not win the title of Miss Universe Dominican Republic 2021. However, luckily for fans, she continues to find beaches wherever she is and flaunts her body in bikinis all over the world.

Keep scrolling to see Nicole Jimeno’s sexiest swimsuit photos!