Over it? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno may be in the midst of a divorce, but is the Dominican Republic native already dating again? Keep reading to find out everything we know about his current relationship status.

Why Did Pedro and Chantel’s Marriage End?

After six years of marriage, Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel Everett on May 27, In Touch confirmed.

Their marriage hit a boiling point in season 4 of the spinoff as Pedro would often call his wife “lazy” and felt she wasn’t as supportive as he had been to her in the past. Meanwhile, Chantel felt her partner was spending a lot of time at work, leading her to feel neglected.

After a trial separation, Pedro asked Chantel for a divorce and moved out into his own apartment one day later. Following Pedro’s departure, Chantel allegedly took $256,000 from their joint bank account leading to a dramatic confrontation on the season finale — which ultimately led Pedro to file the divorce paperwork.

An attorney for Chantel had “no comment” when reached by In Touch regarding his claims that she took the money, which were mentioned in a previous motion.

Did Pedro Jimeno Cheat on Chantel Everett?

Throughout season 4, Chantel had her suspicions about Pedro’s close relationship with a coworker in his real estate office, Antonella Barrenechea.

Discovery+

“One night, I off work the entire day, cleaned the house and start to cook. At 8:30, I called you, asked you where you were and you were at the mall with Antonella,” Chantel said in a July 2022 episode. “You’re picking her up and taking her to work, you’re taking her from the car mechanic, you’re basically her do-boy, and you’re at her every whim.”

Pedro denied cheating on Chantel with Antonella, but the Atlanta, Georgia, native still felt that Pedro had not been faithful during their marriage. Six weeks following Pedro’s initial filing, Chantel filed her own counterclaims and cited the reasons for their divorce as “adultery by the petitioner” and “cruel treatment.”

Does Pedro Jimeno Have a New Girlfriend?

Pedro may not have a new woman in his life, however, his sister, Nicole Jimeno, can’t wait for her brother to move on.

“I’m ready to meet my next sister-in-law. I’m ready for Pedro to have another girlfriend,” she explained to producers following hearing Pedro’s divorce news. “I’m ready to meet that new family. And I’m hopeful that, that family will be better than Chantel’s.”