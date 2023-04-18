90 Day Fiancé star Lidia Morel is known for her role in her son Pedro Jimeno’s love life, but the mom of two is taking centerstage as she deals with her own international romance on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. While Lidia made her reality TV debut back in 2016, the Dominican Republic native does a lot more than film for the series. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Lidia’s job, what she does for a living and more!

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Lidia Morel’s Job?

Lidia is a lawyer and she received her degree from the Universidad Tecnológica de Santiago. Her skills came into use during season 4 of The Family Chantel when she attempted to mediate a situation between her son and his then-wife Chantel Everett.

Discovery+

“As a lawyer, I have always worked to make reconciliations with each party,” the matriarch explained during an August 2022 episode. “And in the case of Chantel and Pedro, I saw it as a good opportunity to help them reconcile their marriage.”

What Else Does 90 Day Fiance’s Lidia Do For a Living?

Apart from her position in the legal field, the TLC personality earns a check for her appearances on both The Family Chantel and the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

“90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” a source told Radar in January 2019. It was reported that the cast’s compensation works on a sliding scale and landing a spot on a spinoff will earn a higher payout.

Lidia Makes ‘90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’ Debut

Lidia is set to document her overseas romance with respiratory therapist, Scott Wern, on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. The pair initially met online and the TLC series is set to document their first in-person meeting.

“I am a 56-year-old woman, who’s only had one relationship,” Lidia told producers before the U.S. native’s arrival, in a teaser clip shared by Us Weekly. “I hope Scott is worthy. Because I didn’t wait 12 years of my life for a tiny thing.”