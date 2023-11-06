The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno broke his silence amid his ongoing divorce from estranged wife Chantel Everett.

“The damage is done already,” Pedro, 32, told the Associated Press on Monday, November 6, about where he stands with Chantel, 32. “It’s not going to be any reconciliation in the future.”

He added that the former couple is “not on good terms,” explaining, “I follow my way, she goes her way. And right now, we are not talking at all … it’s much better like that because in the end, I want to be separated from the family, and I want to heal myself and be a better person.”

The TLC personality went on to share his thoughts on why their marriage didn’t work. While he admitted that Chantel and her family had “some issues” that got in the way of their marriage, he acknowledged that his family also contributed.

“My family is not perfect — nobody’s perfect. But in the end, I haven’t spent that much time with my family,” Pedro explained, adding that he doesn’t see his family much because they’re in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Atlanta. “I’m not going to defend my family at all … my sister, my mother, they’re a little crazy sometimes. But in the end, they were not involved inside our relationship [as much as] the Family Chantel.”

When asked if he had regrets about his relationship with Chantel, Pedro noted that everyone “can be better in the relationship.”

“You only see those times when you’re out [of] the relationship [and] I say, ‘I can do this better, this better.’ But it’s too late for those things,” he shared. “I hope she can find some better guy … and I pray to God she can be happy.”

Pedro added that he is “at peace with the marriage” and wants the “best for Chantel.”

The Dominican Republic native might be best known for featuring his romance on 90 Day Fiancé and the spinoff, though he has no plans to broadcast upcoming romances anytime soon. “I keep all my dating and stuff private. When the moment comes, it’s gonna be revealed,” Pedro said. “But right now, I try to keep things a little private.”

After six years of marriage, Pedro and Chantel separated in April 2022. The Dominican Republic native filed for divorce one month later and claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

After the real estate agent submitted the divorce filing, both Pedro and Chantel were issued mutual restraining orders that prevented them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” Chantel later filed counterclaims and accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” The restraining orders eventually went into effect in July 2022.

Not only did Pedro discuss his divorce from Chantel, but he also weighed in on if he will star on another reality show following the series finale of The Family Chantel. Season 5 is set to premiere on November 6 on TLC at 9 p.m. ET.

“I can say that’s something I’ve been doing for almost 10 years,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of experience … If they have opportunities to be on other shows, if they present it to me, I will think about it.”