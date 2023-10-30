The Family Chantel stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno faced off in person for the first time in nine months after their divorce and it’s clear things aren’t cordial.

During a teaser clip for the upcoming exciting “final chapter” of the spinoff shared by Entertainment Tonight, Chantel, 32, and Pedro, 32, attended a meeting with a real estate agent to discuss the joint sale of their Atlanta home following their split. In the clip, the real estate agent made a comment about the couple “working toward a divorce,” which prompted Chantel and Pedro to both clarify that they were “already divorced.”

“After not seeing him for nine months, he’s been out of sight and out of mind, but seeing him, was just a reminder of how badly I was treated,” Chantel told cameras in a private interview, emphasizing the Dominican Republic native disregarded her like she “was trash.” “The moment I sat down, I felt like I made a mistake to show up and grace someone with my presence, who had treated me so bad and evil.”

Despite the real estate agent promising the couple a big profit on the sale of their home, Pedro was upset he couldn’t sell the home himself to save on the $25,000 commission that would be paid to the agent.

“I can sold the house by myself, you know. I can sell the house for me, you know. And say get more money for us [sic],” Pedro — who obtained his real estate license in July 2021 — said in the meeting. “But she was unable to do that.”

The agent said that with divorce it was beneficial to have a neutral third party before Chantel abruptly added, “It was already discussed and decided upon when he signed our divorce documents, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

Chantel and Pedro officially separated in April 2022 and Pedro filed for divorce one month later, claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Around that time, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums were issued mutual restraining orders that prevented them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” Chantel later filed counterclaims accusing Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Their restraining orders went into effect in July 2022, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The TLC personalities were first introduced to fans on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016. After narrowly making it down the aisle amid major family issues, Chantel and Pedro continued to document their life together on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? seasons 2, 3 and 4, before gaining their own spinoff series, The Family Chantel, in July 2019. Season 5 of the series is set to premiere on November 6.