While Pedro Jimeno has adamantly denied cheating on his ex-wife, Chantel Everett, during their marriage, The Family Chantel star claimed she had “definitive proof” of her husband’s infidelity.

“Somebody actually sent evidence to my lawyer that I’m not allowed to have for legal reasons,” Chantel, 32, explained on “The Sarah Fraser Show” on Monday, November 27. “So he did.”

The TLC personality claimed she had evidence “without a doubt” and called him a “liar” for denying the claims on the spinoff.

The aftermath of Pedro, 32, and Chantel’s rocky divorce is currently playing out on season 5 of The Family Chantel, which premiered on November 6.

Prior to their split, Chantel accused the Dominican Republic native of cheating on her with his female coworker, Antonella Barrenechea, after witnessing firsthand their close relationship.

“You’ve got your visa. You’ve got your money. You got your job,” the Atlanta native listed, before confronting Pedro about his coworker. “You’re picking her up and taking her to work. You’re taking her from the car mechanic, you’re basically her do-boy and you’re at her every whim.”

“You say the same s–t all the time,” he responded while continuing to deny any wrongdoing. “I swear to God, if I was cheating on you, I [would have] left the house a long time ago.”

The 90 Day Fiancé alums officially separated in April 2022, with Pedro filing for divorce one month later. In his filing, he claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

TLC

The real estate agent has maintained that he was never unfaithful to his wife throughout their marriage. However, six weeks after Pedro’s initial divorce filing, Chantel filed her own counterclaim where she accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, the health professional claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

During the season 5 premiere, Pedro and Chantel reunited for the first time in nine months to discuss the sale of their Lawrenceville, Georgia, home, which they purchased for $290,000 in January 2022.

The pair later got into a tense phone conversation after Pedro revealed that he felt a $410,000 offer was too low for the home and urged Chantel to hold out for another buyer.

The fight quickly escalated when the nurse injector asked him about a recent outing with his sister Nicole Jimeno’s best friend, Coraima Morla, who formerly wasn’t shy about her former crush on Pedro.

“You always told me that there was nothing going on there and now you’re meeting up with Coraima,” Chantel during the November 20 episode. Pedro argued that it was “none of her business” and he could do whatever wanted as a single man.

In Touch later confirmed that Pedro and Chantel sold their Lawrenceville, Georgia, home in March for $417,000.