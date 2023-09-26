The unraveling of Chantel Everett and ex-husband Pedro Jimeno’s marriage is set to play out when their reality show, The Family Chantel, returns for season 5 on TLC.

“#TheFamilyChantel is back for their Final Chapter, and they’re going out with a bang! Divorce negotiations, private investigators, and a showdown when the two families finally come face-to-face,” the network announced on Tuesday, September 26.

What Happens In the ‘Family Chantel’ Season 5 Trailer?

Things get heated when Chantel travels to the Dominican Republic to “tell Pedro and his whole family that we are done,” after receiving a package from her ex.

“I can’t wait to finish this s–t,” Pedro told producers in the trailer for the upcoming season. “All of the lies and all the deceiving, this all ends now,” Chantel added in her own confessional.

When the former couple sat down with his mom, Lidia Morel, and sister Nicole Jimeno, Chantel accused Pedro of cheating on her, leaving no room for interpretation. “You were having sex with another woman,” she shouted.

“You wanna believe that I using you, believe I using you,” Pedro said, before adding, “I was in love with you.”

Chantel responded, “You know what you did Pedro. F–k you.”

The Georgia native did not expand on her accusations, however, in a previous conversation with her mom, Karen Everett, and sister Winter Everett, she revealed a photo of Pedro with Coraima Morla, Nicole’s longtime friend.

“I knew something was up,” Karen said. She later revealed that she planned to “protect [her] baby by any means necessary,” after hiring a private investigator. According to Pedro, Karen’s move was an attempt to get him “deported.”

He claimed in a confessional, “The goal of The Family Chantel is to ruin my life in America. F–k them. F–k all of them.”

“Going through this divorce has been the hardest time of my life,” Chantel revealed. “I will never forget how it feels to be betrayed by someone that you love so much.”

​Who Will Be in ‘The Family Chantel’ Season 5 Cast?

In addition to Pedro and Chantel, their families will make appearances in the new season. Lidia and Nicole make up team Pedro, while Karen, Winter and Chantel’s father, Thomas Everett, are firmly team Chantel.

Lidia’s former boyfriend, Scott Wern, will also appear in season 5.

“I was had a lot going on with my divorce, but I hear just only bad things about Scott,” Pedro said before getting into a physical altercation with the Arizona native. “The other day, you wasn’t honest to me, and when the people dishonest they get clapped, you know?”

When Does ‘The Family Chantel’ Season 5 Premiere?

According to the network, 90 Day Fiancé fans can tune in to TLC beginning Monday, November 6, at 9 p.m. ET to catch up with the former couple’s drama.