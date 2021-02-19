NSFW! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice revealed ex-husband Joe Giudice sent her a sex toy.

“I have to say Joe’s selling sex toys,” the 48-year-old divulged in a teaser for an upcoming episode. “Joe is a businessperson. And you know what my dad would say, ‘If you can make money, make money!'”

Intrigued, costar Jennifer Aydin asked, “It’s not, like, a mold of his c–k or anything?” to which Teresa said, “No.”

“He sent me one,” she continued, admitting the toy, whose nickname is “Leelo,” is “pretty amazing.”

When a then-curious Margaret Josephs asked, “Like the one you stick in you or on the outside?” Tre boasted, “You can use it both ways.”

In December 2019, In Touch confirmed Teresa and Joe, 48, — who share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — broke up after 20 years of marriage.

“Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” a source exclusively revealed at the time. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and their recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

Joe completed a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2019. He was then transferred to ICE custody since he is not a United States citizen. In October 2019, a judge granted his request to return to his native country until his case was settled.

“Breaks my heart,” Teresa said of Joe’s fight against deportation in March 2020. “I feel bad for my daughters,” she continued, adding her eldest daughter, Gia, is in therapy. “Me and Joe can get through anything, I hate that my kids have to go through this. This whole thing, they’re not punishing Joe and I, they’re punishing the kids. It’s not fair to them.”

Joe seems to regret his actions. “My mistake has caused me literally not to touch my daughters every day,” he wrote on Instagram after Milania visited his late dad’s grave. “This terrible feeling continues as tears stream down my face knowing I can’t see you. My promise to you dad and my girls I will never make the same mistake again. I must accept my flaws and forgive myself to go forward.”

Since then, Gia and Milania have visited their father in Europe, though it doesn’t sound like he’s too lonely overseas. The Bravo alum is dating girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi while Teresa has happily moved on with Leelo, er, Luis Ruelas.