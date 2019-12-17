It’s over. Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice have split and are separating after 20 years of marriage, In Touch confirmed on Tuesday, December 17. An insider exclusively revealed their breakup doesn’t really come as a shock to those close to the former couple.

“Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” the source told In Touch. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and their recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

The reality star, 47, and her daughters traveled to Italy to spend some quality time with Joe, also 47, back in November. Because he is not a United States citizen, Joe was immediately transferred into ICE custody after he completed his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March. In October, a judge granted his request to return to his native country of Italy, where he awaits a verdict in his deportation appeal.

Courtesy Gia Giudice/Instagram

The family looked like they had a great time and were thrilled to be reunited. “I was so happy. I was happy he was free. I was happy. My daughters were so happy. It was just very, very, very emotional,” Teresa told In Touch at BravoCon following her return to the States.

But Joe and Teresa knew they would have to make a decision about the fate of their marriage ever since they learned he would be eligible for deportation. If Joe’s deportation appeal is denied, he would have to live in Italy for good — and they both previously agreed they would not want to remain in a long-distance marriage if that was the case.

“I don’t see it working,” Teresa told Andy Cohen on the Bravo tell-all special, “Joe and Teresa: Unlocked,” which aired shortly after Joe returned to Italy in October. “I’ve been on my own now for three years and seven months and I don’t, you know, we’re both two different people now and you know, and I don’t know. I’m not the same Teresa I was and I know he’s not the same Joe.”