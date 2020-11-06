At last! Joe Giudice reunited with daughters Gia and Milania in Italy on Friday, November 6, after nearly one year apart.

“I’m so excited they have arrived,” the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, captioned a photo with his girls. He also shared a since-deleted video of himself at the airport awaiting his kids’ arrival.

Meanwhile, Gia, 19, posted a clip to her Instagram Story saying, “Say hi, dad!” while Milania, 15, also updated fans on her own Instagram account. “Happy to be back,” she gushed. Joe’s two other daughters, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11, stayed home in New Jersey.

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

“It would be nice if all four came,” Joe previously told E! News, “but the little one’s got dance and Gabriella is very on top of her game, she doesn’t like to miss anything.” The trip marks their first time together since they last traveled to Italy in December 2019 in time for Christmas.

Joe was deported to his native Italy in 2019 after serving nearly three years in federal prison for fraud.

“Breaks my heart,” his ex Teresa Giudice said of Joe’s fight against deportation in March 2020. “I feel bad for my daughters,” she continued, adding that Gia is in therapy. “Me and Joe can get through anything, I hate that my kids have to go through this. This whole thing, they’re not punishing Joe and I, they’re punishing the kids. It’s not fair to them.”

Joe seems to regret his actions. “My mistake has caused me literally not to touch my daughters every day,” he once wrote on Instagram. “This terrible feeling continues as tears stream down my face knowing I can’t see you. My promise to you dad and my girls I will never make the same mistake again. I must accept my flaws and forgive myself to go forward.”

In December 2019, In Touch confirmed Joe and Teresa broke up after 20 years of marriage. “Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” a source exclusively revealed at the time. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and their recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

Less than one year later, the pair finalized their divorce. “Joe and Teresa are in an amazing place and are very supportive of one another,” a source told People about how they are getting along post-split in September 2020. “They still have love for each other, they just aren’t in love with each other.”