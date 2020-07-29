Shooting his shot. Joe Giudice and ex Teresa Giudice may have split, but that hasn’t stopped the Real Housewives of New Jersey star from thirsting over the mother of his children. The 48-year-old is often spotted dropping flirty comments on his wife’s Instagram despite going their separate ways.

In December 2019, In Touch confirmed the couple — who share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — broke up after 20 years of marriage. “Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” a source revealed at the time. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and their recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Joe lost his most recent deportation appeal on April 29. He filed his first appeal, which was also denied, in November 2018.

Shutterstock (2)

The Bravo star completed a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2019. He was then transferred to ICE custody since he is not a United States citizen. In October 2019, a judge granted his request to return to his native country until his case was settled.

“Breaks my heart,” Teresa said of Joe’s fight against deportation in March 2020. “I feel bad for my daughters,” she continued, adding her eldest daughter, Gia, is in therapy. “Me and Joe can get through anything, I hate that my kids have to go through this. This whole thing, they’re not punishing Joe and I, they’re punishing the kids. It’s not fair to them.”

Joe seems to regret his actions. “My mistake has caused me literally not to touch my daughters every day,” he wrote on Instagram after Milania visited his late dad’s grave. “This terrible feeling continues as tears stream down my face knowing I can’t see you. My promise to you dad and my girls I will never make the same mistake again. I must accept my flaws and forgive myself to go forward.”

Keep scrolling to see all the times Joe gushed over Teresa on Instagram post-breakup.