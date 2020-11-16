Subtle shade? Teresa Giudice shared a cryptic quote seemingly aimed at ex-husband Joe Giudice amid her new romance with Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“Be patient, sometimes you have to go through the worst to get to the best,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 15.

The message came one week after the mom of four — who shares daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11, with Joe — shared a photo with her new man on social media.

“Excited to reveal my new boyfriend,” she gushed via Facebook on November 9. In the pic, a Louie could be seen with his arm around her waist.

A source exclusively told In Touch Teresa is “putting her old life with Joe in the past so she can move forward” with the businessman, 46.

“Teresa says she’s taking it slow, but she’s madly in love with Louie. And while her daughters miss their dad, they all think it’s great that their mom is happy,” the source explained about how her girls are adjusting to the Bravo babe’s new guy. “They’ve all met Louie and they like him.”

That said, the reality TV mama didn’t rush to inform her children about him. “Out of respect for her girls and Joe, she waited until her divorce was final to say anything,” the source added.

In Touch confirmed in December 2019 that Joe, 48, and Teresa broke up after 20 years of marriage. “Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” a separate source exclusively revealed at the time. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and their recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in September 2020, and since then, Joe has moved on too. In an interview with E! News in October, Joe — who is currently residing in his native Italy after serving prison time for fraud — remained coy about his budding relationship.

“We’re not really dating,” the Bravo alum told the outlet of his potential love interest, an attorney. “But we’re, like, seeing each other or whatever.”

When asked how it feels to see Teresa moving on, Joe admitted it would be childish to be upset.

“What’s she going to do, stay alone forever?” Joe asked. “That’s not fair as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we’d still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don’t know. Things change after so many years.”