Sad times. Joe Giudice’s prison sentence and deportation status has been hard on the whole Giudice family, but especially on youngest daughter, Audriana. As her father has been away for much of her childhood, she struggles to remember her dad in a better light.

“Look how cute this picture is of Audriana and daddy,” Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice said to her daughters in a sneak peek of the show. “Audriana, do you remember a lot of it now with like daddy and stuff,” oldest daughter, Gia, asked her sister, 10. “Probably not,” Gabriella snapped back, “Stop it!” Audriana replied. “It’s ok, I want you to talk about stuff, Audriana,” Teresa, 47, said, playing with her daughter’s hair.

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

“It’s very hard watching Audriana not remember these moments because I have so many memories that I could think of with my father,” Gia, 19, said in a private confessional. “And she has very few.”

Audriana was only six years old when Joe went to prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, so it’s no surprise she has trouble remember a life with better times. After serving 41-months, he was transferred to ICE custody following his release, but a judge granted his request to return to his native country of Italy until there is an update on his deportation case.

Bravo

Since Joe has been roaming free in Italy, he has been using this time to reconnect with his kids despite being oceans apart. Teresa and her daughters traveled to visit Joe in early November and it looked like everyone had a blast.

Although their trip had to come to a close, Joe is still reminiscing about the time he got to spend with his daughters. Most recently he posted a throwback video of his girls from their Italian vacation on Wednesday, November 27. In the clip, Joe takes time to admire each one of his daughters. “You’re so cute, I love you,” he told Audriana.

Even though Joe and his girls have gone through a couple of bad years, hopefully he can start to rebuild their relationships and make new memories.