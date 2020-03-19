A pretty penny. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice said she spent “over $1 million” paying off Joe Giudice‘s debt and legal fees. On Wednesday, March 18, during the final installment of the season 10 reunion, the 47-year-old told host Andy Cohen “a lot” of money went toward cleaning up her estranged husband’s backed taxes.

The mom of four explained that although Joe thanked her for making up for his mistakes, he still blames her for their hardship. “If it wasn’t for the show, this would have never happened,” Joe claims, according to Teresa. “He looks at it like, ‘No, you ruined my life by needing to do something … needing to do this,’” sister-in-law Melissa Gorga chimed in.

Heidi Gutman/Bravo / Bravo TV

Joe is currently living in Italy as he awaits a verdict on his deportation sentence. The Bravo star completed a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2019. He was then transferred to ICE custody since he is not a United States citizen. In October 2019, a judge granted his request to return to his native country until his case is settled.

“Breaks my heart,” Teresa said of Joe’s fight against deportation. “I feel bad for my daughters,” she continued, adding her eldest daughter, Gia, is in therapy. “Me and Joe can get through anything, I hate that my kids have to go through this. This whole thing, they’re not punishing Joe and I, they’re punishing the kids. It’s not fair to them.”

As the beauty began to cry, she said, “I never pictured my life to end like this. I mean, it’s not ending yet, but I never thought I was going to go through all this.”

After almost two decades of marriage, Teresa and Joe decided to split in up December 2019. “Everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” a source exclusively told In Touch following the news of their uncoupling. “Even their daughters knew it was coming,” the insider said, adding, “Teresa and Joe explained that they would always be their parents, and respect each other, but it was time for them to go their separate ways.”