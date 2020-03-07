Making promises. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice took to Instagram on Saturday, March 7 to reflect on his “mistakes” that prevented him from being there for his four daughters over the past four years. It seems like Joe was inspired to get introspective as his daughter Milania Giudice visited the grave of Joe’s late father, Frank Giudice.

“My mistake has caused me literally not to touch my daughters every day and you again. This terrible feeling continues as tears stream down my face knowing I can’t see you,” Joe, 47, began his caption of a close-up shot of his father’s gravestone. “My promise to you dad and my girls I will never make the same mistake again. I must accept my flaws and forgive myself to go forward.” He also added the hashtags, “#dad,” “#missyou,” “#mistakesarelessons,” “#feelings,”, “forgiveness,” and “#angel.”

Joe went on to tag his 14-year-old daughter, Milania, in the post. “Thank you, buddy, for visiting Nonno. I look up to you daughters more and more each day” he wrote while adding four red heart emojis. He finished his post with the hashtags “#truth and “#screwup.”

The former New Jersey resident’s father, Frank, passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2014, at 64 years old. “Joe and his dad were chasing the dog Simba and suddenly Franco fell ill,” the family’s crisis manager, Wendy Feldman, told Us Weekly at the time.

Frank’s death came just three months after Joe and his now-estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, both pleaded not guilty to fraud charges. Because of the death in their family, the former couple’s sentencing was delayed by three months. On October 2, 2014, Teresa, 47, was sentenced to 15 months in prison while Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison with a possibility of deportation, as he was not a United States citizen.

They were allowed to serve their time separately so that one parent could remain home with their four children. Teresa reported to prison on January 5, 2015, but she was released about four months early on December 23, 2015.

On March 23, 2016, Joe reported to prison to begin his sentence, which was completed in March 2019. After that, he was immediately transferred to ICE. He remained in custody until October 2019, when a judge granted his request to return to his native country of Italy, where he is currently living as he awaits a verdict in his deportation appeal.