Brightening up his world! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice was proud to announce his budding relationship with girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi in a Valentine’s Day tribute. The Bravolebrity went Instagram official with his Italian love to celebrate the romantic holiday and revealed what brought them so close together. Learn all about the new woman in Joe’s life, below.

When Did Joe and Daniela Start Dating?

Joe and Daniela got involved in the summer of 2020 and enjoyed Thanksgiving together in Italy, according to Us Weekly. He has been residing in his native country ever since he was deported following a 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

The father of four did previously drop a hint about his love life during an October interview with daytime talk show host Wendy Williams. “We’ve been seeing each other; you know what I mean?” he shared at the time. “I wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of like hanging out a lot.”

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

How Did Joe Go Instagram Official With Daniela?

Joe gushed over her admirable qualities in an Instagram post on February 14, 2021. “Thank you for accepting me and not trying to change me. Thank you for seeing the best in me,” he wrote alongside a video and photo montage wishing Daniela a happy Valentine’s Day. “I love the way your eyes light up when [we are] together. I love hearing about what matters to you. I am thankful for you and your family. And most of all, I love the way YOU [LOVE] MY KIDS. My life is so much better because you are here with me,” the reality star sweetly added.

What Is Teresa’s Reaction to the Romance?

The Standing Strong author commented on her former flame’s Valentine’s Day post for Daniela with red heart emojis and fans were loving the positive response. “It’s so great how supportive you both are of each other’s new loves,” one social media user wrote. “It shows great strength and such growth. All the best, everyone deserves to be loved, to love and to be happy.”

It seems the feelings are mutual because Joe revealed Daniela is a “fan” of his ex-wife to E! News in October 2020.

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram(2)

How Did Joe and Teresa’s Marriage End?

The duo was married for two decades before they announced their decision to split in December 2019. Joe and Teresa — who share daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana — finalized their divorce in September 2020. Teresa is now with new boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas.