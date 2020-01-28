Daddy’s girl. Milania Giudice took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie with her father, Joe Giudice, on Monday, January 26. The Real Housewives of New Jersey kid, 13, admitted she could use some quality time with her dad.

“I miss you,” the teen wrote while adding two pleading with “puppy dog” eyes emojis on a throwback selfie of her and her dad. In the photo, Joe, 47, is smiling big while spending time with his daughter.

Courtesy of Milania Giudice / Instagram

Although Milania and her sisters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, and Audriana, 10 — spent Christmas with their father back in December, their time with him is limited. Joe is currently living in Italy while he awaits a verdict on his deportation sentence. After Joe completed his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud back in March 2019, he was transferred to ICE custody until October 2019, when a judge granted his request to return to his native home of Italy until his case is settled.

Since Joe’s move to Italy, his daughters have visited him twice. “Hi, girls. Welcome to Italy again. I love you. They are so cute. Love you,” he wrote to them while at the airport. His estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, joined her girls on their first trip overseas in November. The parents admitted to Andy Cohen during their tell-all special “Joe and Teresa: Unlocked” that after years of being apart, they worried their marriage might be in jeopardy.

After 20 years of marriage, Joe and Teresa, 47, called it quits in December. “Everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” a source told In Touch at the time. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and the recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.” But it seems like “the girls will be fine,” another insider revealed. “It’s been a good long run, it’s very bittersweet, but it was inevitable.”

Luckily, Joe and Teresa have decided to put their differences aside for their daughters. “Read all my shout-outs to my wife. We do get along, and our No. 1 priority are my babies,” Joe wrote in a clapback to a hater on Instagram. “I put them first, always.” We hope Milania and her sisters will reunite with Joe soon.