Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry clapped back at a troll that compared her to Nick Cannon after she welcomed twins in November 2023.

The drama began when Kailyn, 31, took to TikTok on February 10 to reveal some of the names she considered giving son Verse and daughter Valley. While many fans took to the comments section to share their opinions on the monikers, one person took the opportunity to compare the number of children Kailyn has to Nick, 43. The twins mark the former reality star’s sixth and seventh children, while the Masked Singer host is the proud father to 12 kids.

Responding to Kailyn’s comment in the caption that she wished she “could use all of these names,” the social media user wrote, “[You’re] the female Nick Cannon so it works.” Kailyn then slammed the fan for their lack of originality by sarcastically replying, “Good one. I’ve never heard any other insult like it before.”

Kailyn announced that she and boyfriend Elijah Scott were expecting twins just two weeks after she shocked fans by revealing she secretly gave birth to baby No. 5 in October 2023. She gave birth in November 2023, though did not confirm the arrival of the babies until January.

In addition to Verse and Valley, the Delaware resident shares sons Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez, and Rio with Elijah, 25.

Kailyn clapped back at the comparison to Nick after she made it clear that she is done having kids. “No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it. It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids,” she said during the November 3, 2023, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.

The MTV alum continued to insist that she won’t have any more children by explaining that doctors “cut [her] tubes out” when she gave birth to the twins. ‘This is taking f–king forever,” she said during a January episode of “Barely Famous.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Elijah then confirmed that the tube removal happened, noting that he was by her side at the hospital. “You literally came to and said, ‘I want to see my tubes,’ as they were taking the tubes out,” he recalled before Kailyn revealed she saw her tubes after the surgery was complete.

The mother of seven said she was happy with her decision to not have more kids, though admitted she second-guessed having the procedure. “When I was signing the paperwork for the tubes, they were like, ‘You could have [side effects].’ In the side effects they include regret,” she told her listeners. “I was like, ‘Oh, seven kids, I would never regret this.’ I would be lying if I didn’t have quick glimmers of thought [afterward].”

“I feel done. I don’t regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not, like … it wouldn’t have upset me,” Kailyn continued. “But I’m, like, done. We were done. We made that decision before [the twins were born].”