Getting serious. Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry documented her life for more than a decade on MTV, including the birth of her first son Isaac Elliot Rivera on 16 & Pregnant in 2010. However, since leaving reality TV in May 2022, the Pennsylvania native has kept parts of her life private, including her relationship with boyfriend Elijah Scott. But who is Elijah? Keep reading for everything we know about Kail’s boyfriend.

How Did Kailyn and Boyfriend Elijah Meet?

While she kept his identity a secret for months, Kail revealed that she had a new man in her life while promoting a vitamin company on social media.

“Me and my boyfriend actually send pictures of Open Vitamins that we take every morning. He will send me a picture of his and I will send a picture of mine,” Kailyn explained in April 2022.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The “Barely Famous” podcast host had her man on as a guest during a June 2022 episode where they opened up about how they met.

Kail and Elijah were neighbors in Delaware before entering a relationship.

“I had already bought my house and moved into my house before I knew that this was your house,” Elijah said at the time.

What Is Elijah Scott’s Job?

Elijah was previously in the U.S. Army. Since getting out of the military, however, he has held numerous jobs.

In 2020, the Delaware native ran his own auto repair company called Scott Auto & Motorcycle Repair. While it is unclear if his company is still in operation, Kail previously shared that her man worked in construction.

“Get you someone who pours concrete by day and sings r&b by night,” she wrote over a June 2022 Instagram Story.

Does Elijah Scott Have Children?

While Kail – who shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, as well as son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez – revealed that Elijah does not have children of his own, she noted that kids are not off the table for their future.

“Ah, I don’t know. Like the idea of starting over. My youngest [son, Creed] is about to be two,” the Pride Over Pity author explained of the possibility of more children during her podcast. “But my boyfriend doesn’t have kids of his own, so it could go either way.”