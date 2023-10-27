Congratulations are in order for Kailyn Lowry! The Teen Mom star announced she is expecting twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

The TV personality revealed the news that she is pregnant with babies No. 6 and 7 during an episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast posted on Friday, October 27. Kailyn, 31, shared that the babies might have been conceived during a vacation to Thailand with her partner.

“We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” she revealed to TikTok star Allison Kuch. Allison, 28, and husband Isaac Rochell also discovered they are expecting their first child together after a trip to Thailand.

Kailyn continued, “I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” adding, “So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am.”

The Pride Over Pity author is already a mom to sons Isaac, Lincoln, Creed, Lux and Rio, the youngest of whom was born in 2022. Kailyn did not confirm the birth of her fifth child until October 13.

During a podcast episode, she revealed the little one had to go to the NICU immediately after he was born. The MTV star admitted she was “so upset” during Rio’s birth, later asking Elijah how he felt about the experience.

“When I asked him the other day, he was like, ‘You were freaking out and we didn’t have time with him, so I didn’t have a chance to cry and process my son being born because you were so upset,'” she explained.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Keeping her youngest son’s birth a secret was a completely different approach than her first four pregnancies.

“I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms, and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline,” she told People of keeping the child’s arrival private.

One year after Rio’s birth, the mom of five shared a video on Instagram from her baby shower and reminisced on the sweet memories created while she was pregnant with him.

“The sweetest gift. So lucky to have been surrounded by so much love this time last year … we had so much fun!” she captioned the post.