Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry has been cherishing her first few months with her and Elijah Scott’s twins in private, though she now seems ready to start introducing her family’s latest additions to her fans. Nearly three months after giving birth, she shared a rare video with her newborn daughter in the NICU.

“Since most of the time Elijah and I couldn’t be in the NICU at the same time I filmed a lot of moments with her alone,” Kailyn, 31, wrote in a video of her and the baby spending quality time together via TikTok on Friday, February 2.

After Kailyn cuddled with her daughter and watched her on the monitors, she documented the “first time putting a bow on her” and wrapped her in a blanket she brought from home.

Several of Kailyn’s fans rushed to the comments section to note how sweet the video was. “Oh, this little girl is forever going to know love thanks to you and all her brothers … she’s forever protected,” one person commented. Another social media user added, “I know you feel complete. So so sweet!”

The former MTV star revealed that she and Elijah, 25, were expecting twins on an episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast in October 2023. Their baby boy and girl reportedly arrived on November 3, 2023, though the couple didn’t confirm the arrival of the twins until the January 19 episode of her podcast.

During the episode, Kailyn said she assumed the babies would be born “two to three weeks early” and shared that she ended up “delivering at 35 weeks.” The Delaware resident also admitted she was “terrified” to have a C-section. “But I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached,” she explained to her listeners.

Neither Kailyn nor Elijah have confirmed the twins’ names or exact birthday, though she has started to share photos and details about her life with the newborns on social media. She posted the first photo of the babies on January 26, which showed her cradling them in both of her arms as they were attached to various tubes and wires.

Kailyn and Elijah also recalled having the babies in the NICU during the January 26 episode of “Barely Famous.” She admitted, “I cried a lot. I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/TikTok

While referring to her son as baby A and her daughter as baby B, Kailyn explained that their time in the NICU was stressful because they were able to take baby A home before baby B. “It was an hour drive there and back and when I was there, I was there for hours,” the reality star said. “And then we have six other kids. When [baby A] was discharged from the NICU, we had him at home.”

Not only was Kailyn worried about her daughter’s health, but she said the newborn “was away from her twin [and] we were away from her.” She continued, “When we were home, we still couldn’t process it because there was so much going on here.”