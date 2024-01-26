Teen Mom star Amber Portwood hasn’t always been lucky in love, though she seems to have found happiness with her new boyfriend, Gary. Who is Amber dating, how did they meet and more?

Who Is Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend?

It was revealed that Amber has a new man in her life in January 2024. “His name is Gary. She met him on a dating app four months ago,” an insider explained to Us Weekly. “They are taking their time getting to know each other, but it’s getting serious.”

Not much is known about Gary, though he is said to be in his 30’s and doesn’t have kids of his own. However, the source explained that he is “very family-oriented” and helps take care of his parents.

How Long Has Teen Mom’s Amber Been Dating Boyfriend Gary?

The insider explained that the pair have been seeing each other for a few months, while Gary lives near Amber in her hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Unlike many of Amber’s ex-boyfriends, Gary has never watched her on the MTV franchise. “All the guys Amber has dated before she met on social media and were fans of the show,” the source shared. “This new man in her life has actually never seen Teen Mom so she feels she can finally date in the way she’s always wanted to.”

Who Else Has Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Dated?

Fans have watched Amber pursue several relationships over the years. When she made her reality TV debut during 16 and Pregnant in 2009, Amber was dating Gary Shirley. The former couple welcomed their daughter, Leah, in November 2008. He was awarded full custody of Leah in 2011, while they now coparent their daughter together.

Her next romance was with Matt Baier. The duo met via Twitter in 2014 and got engaged the following year. They experienced many problems in their relationship and appeared on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition in 2017, which ultimately led to their split.

Amber then went on to date Andrew Glennon in 2017. The pair welcomed their son, James, in May 2018, before they eventually split in 2019. Andrew was awarded full custody of James in 2022.

Following her split from Andrew, Amber began dating Dimitri Garcia in January 2020. He even appeared on Teen Mom OG during season 9. However, their romance was short-lived and they split in early 2021.