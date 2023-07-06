Mom of five? Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry seemingly confirmed she gave birth to No. 5, her first child with boyfriend Elijah Scott, after 11 months of rumors.

On Tuesday, July 4, Kailyn, 31, let it slip that she was in labor while watching The Culpo Sisters in November 2022 during an episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast.

“I actually watched — I first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” Kailyn told her guest, Aurora Culpo. “The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids.”

Eagle-eyed fans had been speculating for months whether or not Kailyn had been hiding her pregnancy after spotting several clues that the MTV personality dropped. In late November 2022, she noticeably took a break from her podcast to spend more time with her children, but fans were convinced that Kailyn’s absence was for maternity leave.

More recently, according to a June 13 report by The Sun, Kailyn had been seen walking outside holding her phone, which featured a photo of her four sons and another baby on her screen’s wallpaper. Two weeks later, however, Kailyn shut down the rumors after her Instagram followers claimed that they could hear a baby crying in the background of a video she shared on June 27.

“You can hear the baby grunting, Kail,” one fan wrote to which Kailyn responded, “That’s Creed whining.”

Rumors first began swirling that the former reality star was expanding her family when her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, shared a cryptic message via Twitter on July 25, 2022. He and Kailyn share sons Lux Russell, 5, and Creed Romello, 2.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“Out here talking ’bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop,” he wrote in the since-deleted tweet, which was shared by Instagram fan account @teenmomshaderoom_.

In addition to her children with Elijah and Chris, Kaitlyn shares eldest son Isaac, 13, with high school sweetheart Jo Rivera, and 9-year-old Lincoln Marshall with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The following month, Kailyn claimed that she was done having children while responding to a fan question during an Instagram Q&A.

“Are you wanting to have more babies?” one follower asked. “No, I’m good where I’m at and officially closing up shop,” the former MTV star answered, adding that she was “really content” with where she is in life.

Kailyn shared a video via TikTok on September 24, 2022, mocking herself. “I can’t believe I have 4 kids,” the text over the footage read, before a childhood photo of the former reality star appeared on screen with the words, “B-tch 3 baby dads tho????”

Nevertheless, many fans of Kailyn still questioned the reality TV star if she had been keeping her fifth child a secret toward the end of that year.

In a December 2022 TikTok video, social media users pointed out a baby mobile and a baby swing in the background of the clip. Less than one month later, a separate fan spotted what appeared to be a baby bottle in another video that Kailyn shared via social media.

“Look at the milk bottle being whisked away and the baby whining in the background!” a Twitter user wrote alongside the shared clip on January 25, adding, “Why is she denying the baby, this is so strange.”

Kailyn was first introduced to MTV fans during season 2 of 16 & Pregnant in 2010 when she was expecting Isaac, before joining the cast of the spinoff series the following year. The Pothead Haircare founder was with Teen Mom 2 for 11 years, announcing she was leaving the show during the May 24, 2022, reunion episode.

“I think I need to move on. I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready,” she told cohosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa.