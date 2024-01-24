Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry flaunted her post-baby body two months after she gave birth to her twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Kailyn, 31, took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 23, to share several photos of herself posing in different loungewear sets. “Linking all my favorite postpartum loungewear in my stories,” she wrote alongside the photos.

She showed off her abs in the first outfit, which consisted of a green bra top and matching sweatpants. The second ensemble was a maroon matching set, while the third outfit was the same set in gray. Kailyn’s final outfit was a loose-fitting pair of gray pajamas with white star details.

Shortly after the former MTV star shared the photos, several fans rushed to the comments section to note how great she looks. “OK but WHO just had TWO babies,” one social media user commented. Another added, “She’s bouncing right back.”

“Mother of 7 where,” a third fan chimed in. “You look great Kail!!!”

Kailyn revealed that she and Elijah, 25, were expecting twins during an October 2023 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. Several reports claimed their baby boy and girl arrived on November 3, 2023, though she didn’t confirm the news until the January 19 episode of her podcast.

The Delaware resident said she assumed the babies would be born “two to three weeks early” while recalling the birth experience, adding that she ended up “delivering at 35 weeks.”

Kailyn also said she was “terrified” of having a C-section and she didn’t “love” the idea. “But I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached,” she explained.

In addition to the twins, whose names and exact birthdate she has not yet revealed, Kailyn is also the mother to sons Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez, and Rio, 13 months, with Elijah.

Now that Kailyn is the proud mother to seven kids, she has said that she’s officially done adding to her family. “They cut my tubes out,” she said during the podcast. “I remember laying there thinking, ‘This is taking f–king forever.’”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Elijah added that he was by her side for both the C-section and tube removal. “You literally came to and said, ‘I want to see my tubes,’ as they were taking the tubes out,” he said.

Despite going through with the decision, Kailyn admitted she did second guess having her tubes tied. “When I was signing the paperwork for the tubes, they were like, ‘You could have [side effects].’ In the side effects they include regret,” the former reality star explained. “I was like, ‘Oh, seven kids, I would never regret this.’ I would be lying if I didn’t have quick glimmers of thought [afterward].”

“I feel done. I don’t regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not, like … it wouldn’t have upset me,” Kailyn added. “But I’m, like, done. We were done. We made that decision before [the twins were born].”