Lux Lowry

Kail’s shares Lux with former boyfriend Chris Lopez. The pair were on-again, off-again both before and after their son’s August 5, 2017 birth.

Lux has appeared so many times on the Pothead Haircare founder’s Instagram page that fans had come to believe he’s her favorite child. Kailyn explained the reason why during a January 2021 episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama “podcast, sharing, “People are like, Lux is your favorite kid and I’m like no! Lux is the only one willing to take pictures.”

Kail explained what a picky eater her son is after his preschool teacher accused her of not giving him a big enough lunch.

“He won’t eat bread. He’ll eat lunch meat, but he won’t eat it on bread. He’ll eat it with crackers, string cheese, whatever. Well, he stopped eating the lunchmeat. OK fine, we won’t pack it today. We’ll try again in two days, and it’ll be fine. So, I pack his lunch without the lunchmeat and the next day I go in, and maybe she didn’t mean it this way,” she began telling the story during the podcast.

“But [the teacher] she pulls me aside, and she’s like, ‘Hey. She’s like Lux was still hungry, and I just feel like you should try your best to like pack some more food for him.’ And I’m just like … literally are you trying to say that I don’t feed my kid, and I’m not providing enough food for him? So the first thing, I ran to WaWa and bought him a sandwich, and I’m like he can pick the bread off so whatever.”

Lux is also known for his gorgeous long hair. It became the subject of a major fight when Chris took him to get it cut off in September 2020, taking it from nearly his waist to above his son’s shoulders. Kailyn was so furious it led to a major fight involving assault, a nasty feud and later a lawsuit. Now, Lux is old enough to wear his hair long by his own choice.