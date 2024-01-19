Kailyn Lowry is closing the chapter on giving birth. The Teen Mom 2 alum revealed that she had her fallopian tubes cut out after welcoming babies No. 6 and 7 (twins) via C-section and confirmed that she’s done having kids.

“They cut my tubes out,” Kailyn, 31, shared on her “Barely Famous” podcast on Friday, January 19. “I remember laying there thinking, ‘This is taking f–king forever.’”

Kailyn’s boyfriend, Elijah Scott, confirmed that he was by her side for both the C-section and tube removal. “You literally came to and said, ‘I want to see my tubes,’ as they were taking the tubes out,” he told the former reality star. Kailyn revealed that she did get to see her tubes after the surgery was complete.

Although Kail reportedly gave birth to the twins – a boy and a girl – in early November 2023, she didn’t talk about the experience publicly until her January podcast episode. She shared that the babies were born at 35 weeks, but she did not confirm their exact birthdate or their names.

kaillowry/Instagram

While the podcast host is at peace with her decision to not have more kids, she admittedly second-guessed herself after the operation. “When I was signing the paperwork for the tubes, they were like, ‘You could have [side effects].’ In the side effects they include regret,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Oh, seven kids, I would never regret this.’ I would be lying if I didn’t have quick glimmers of thought [afterward].”

She added, “I feel done. I don’t regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not, like … it wouldn’t have upset me. But I’m, like, done. We were done. We made that decision before [the twins were born].”

Kailyn and Elijah, 25, are also parents to a son, Rio, who was born in November 2022. The former reality star shares sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez, as well as a son Lincoln, 10, with Javi Marroquin and son Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera.

In early January, Kail revealed that Elijah was planning on getting a vasectomy. She also previously opened up about not wanting more kids in November 2023.

“No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it,” she insisted. “It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far [as] baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids.”