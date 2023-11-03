Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals She’s ‘Done’ Having Kids, Getting Tubes Tied After Twins’ Arrival
Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry said she’s finished having children after the arrival of her twins, which will be babies No. 6 and No. 7.
“No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it. It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids,” Kailyn, 31, revealed on the Friday, November 3, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.
The former MTV star intends to undergo a medical procedure to make sure she doesn’t become pregnant again, which she had to put off once before. “I’m excited to get my tubes cut out. Because I said this last time and I found out I was pregnant and I couldn’t,” the Pothead Haircare founder shared.
Kailyn opened up about the birth of her fifth child, son Rio, on her podcast the week prior. She shares the infant with boyfriend Elijah Scott, 25, who is also the father of her unborn twins.
Rio and the twins had the possibility of sharing the same birthday, as the Delaware resident explained, “We got the same due date as Rio’s original due date. The exact same date, not a day off,” which she said was, “Very on brand for us. We’re going to have Irish triplets, all born in the same month.” Kailyn added she’s delivering her twins via a scheduled cesarean section after suffering complications with Rio’s birth.
“Now I feel like our family is complete — I won’t have anything missing. I won’t feel like, ‘What if we had another one?’ I’m excited to explore this motherhood journey in terms of privacy and putting out what I want to put out. I’m excited for that,” the entrepreneur added.
The births of Kailyn’s first four children were documented on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2010 followed by 11 seasons on Teen Mom 2. She left the franchise in 2022 and kept Rio’s birth a secret for over a year, finally giving details about her fifth child on the October 27 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.
“I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms, and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline,” the former reality star told listeners.
Kailyn shares her oldest son, Isaac, 13, with former high school boyfriend Jo Rivera, her second son, Lincoln, 9, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and two boys, Lux 6, and Creed, 3, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.
The mom of five boys said her sons are hoping she brings home as at least one girl when the twins arrive.
“They just keep asking for a sister, and I don’t know how to answer that. I don’t want to say anything so I’m just like, ‘You can also ask your dads for siblings,'” Kailyn laughed, adding, “But they’re excited. Creed doesn’t fully understand. He just says there’s two babies in my belly.”
