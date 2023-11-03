Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry said she’s finished having children after the arrival of her twins, which will be babies No. 6 and No. 7.

“No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it. It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids,” Kailyn, 31, revealed on the Friday, November 3, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.

The former MTV star intends to undergo a medical procedure to make sure she doesn’t become pregnant again, which she had to put off once before. “I’m excited to get my tubes cut out. Because I said this last time and I found out I was pregnant and I couldn’t,” the Pothead Haircare founder shared.