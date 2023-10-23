Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry managed to keep her pregnancy with baby No. 5, son Rio, a secret. Now that she’s confirmed the birth of her youngest son, fans are wondering if she’s married to boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Is ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Kailyn Lowry Married to Elijah Scott?

Speculation that Kailyn and Elijah tied the knot started to swirl when TikToker Jordan, who goes by @Jordycray, made a video teasing that he “heard some Teen Mom tea” in October 2023.

“I promised to not say anything, But I’m sure it’ll be out very soon,” text read onscreen, while he added in the caption that the news didn’t involve Jenelle Evans.

The social media user then implied that the gossip is wedding related by playing Bruno Mars‘ “Marry You.”

Shortly after Jordan posted the video, fans rushed to the comments section to wonder if the news is that Kailyn and Elijah are married. “Kail is married!” one fan guessed, to which another replied, “I wouldn’t be surprised. I’d be happy for her.”

“Kail and him have been wearing rings … And this song. Kail is married,” an additional social media user wrote.

Do Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott Wear Wedding Rings?

Another clue that the couple might be married is that they were seen wearing wedding rings when they were photographed in October 2023.

Despite the speculation, neither Kailyn nor Elijah have publicly commented on if they are married.

Does Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Share Kids With Elijah Scott?

Following months of speculation, the MTV alum confirmed that she secretly welcomed her first child with Elijah during an October 2023 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast..

“He had to go right to the NICU,” Kailyn recalled about the “traumatic” delivery experience with their son, Rio. “I literally got to hold him for maybe three seconds before they took him to the NICU.”

Getty Images (1); Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram (2)

She then admitted she was “so upset” during the experience, though noted that Elijah remained calm in the high-stress situation. “I’m like, ‘He almost died.’ And Elijah’s like, ‘No, Kail. He went to the NICU,’” Kailyn said. “To me, that’s near death … It was traumatizing for me.”

In addition to Rio, Kailyn is also the mother to son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez.

When Did Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott Start Dating?

The couple met when they moved into the same Delaware neighborhood in April 2022.

“I had already bought my house and moved into my house before I knew that this was your house,” Elijah explained about their chance encounter when he appeared on a June 2022 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.