Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry hasn’t confirmed the birth or names of her twins yet, though that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering what she and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, named their newborns.

What Did Kailyn Lowry Name Her Twins?

Fans account TeenMomChatter took to Instagram on November 15, 2023, to speculate that Kailyn named her twins Iverson and Valley. However, the account did not reveal where they learned the alleged names from.

Meanwhile, Kailyn took to her Instagram Stories that same day to post a poll to see what her followers thought of two potential baby names. When she asked her fans to weigh in on the moniker Willamina, the majority voted that they didn’t like the name. Meanwhile, most of her followers also voted against the name Sway.

When Did Kailyn Lowry Give Birth to Her Twins?

The MTV alum gave birth to the twins on November 3, 2023, according to multiple reports. Despite the confirmation, neither she nor Elijah have publicly commented on the latest additions to their family.

What Are the Sexes of Kailyn Lowry’s Twins?

Kailyn – who confirmed that she and Elijah were expecting babies No. 6 and 7 in October 2023 – originally told fans that the twins were both boys. However, she later learned that there was miscommunication and the couple was expecting one boy and one girl.

After she shared videos from her gender reveal party, Kailyn took to TikTok on November 13, 2023, to explain that her initial blood test results led her to believe that the babies were both boys.

“They said that if there’s boys, then they would pick up an XY chromosome on the test. If they were two girls, it wouldn’t show, and so, you would know both of them are girls,” the former 16 & Pregnant star explained. “However, when you get the test back, if there are any XY [chromosomes], you assume that they’re both boys — I assumed they were both boys.”

When “one of the smoke bombs didn’t go off” during the couple’s gender reveal, Kailyn went back to the email containing the information about the twins’ sex and noticed it said she’s only expecting one “boy.”

“If they are fraternal and there is boy/girl, only the boy chromosome will show up in the test,” Kailyn continued. “So, obviously, we didn’t know that right away, and now we know.”

Kailyn and Elijah visited the doctor a few weeks later, who told them that one of the babies appeared to be a girl. However, they weren’t able to “100 percent confirm” it at the time.

“It wasn’t until later on, they were like, ‘OK, well one might actually be a girl,’ and then, obviously, by the 20-week anatomy scan, they were like, ‘OK, one is a girl,’” she said. “So, that’s why we didn’t know and the initial email and the smoke bomb and all of that. We thought that they were both boys.”

How Many Kids Does Kailyn Lowry Have?

In addition to the twins, Kailyn shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez and son Rio with Elijah.