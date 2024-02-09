Kailyn Lowry is now the proud mom to seven children, six sons and one daughter, after giving birth to twins in November 2023 and has finally revealed the names of her newborns.

“Complete. Whole. Everybody’s here,” Kail, 31, captioned a sweet Instagram video of the twin’s nursery, on Friday, February 9. The video subtly revealed that Kailyn and boyfriend Elijah Scott named their newborn son Verse and their newborn daughter Valley.

Kail first announced that she was pregnant and expecting twins with Elijah just two weeks after shocking fans with news of the secret birth of baby No. 5. After more than a year of speculation, the former reality star shared the big news during an October 13 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.

“He had to go right to the NICU,” she said of son Rio’s birth. “I literally got to hold him for maybe three seconds before they took him to the NICU.”

Kail went on to say that she was “so upset” by Elijah’s reaction to the “traumatizing” experience, saying, “When I asked him the other day, he was like, ‘You were freaking out and we didn’t have time with him, so I didn’t have a chance to cry and process my son being born because you were so upset.”’

While fans of the Pennsylvania resident were still digesting the major news, Kailyn dropped another bombshells during the October 27 episode of her podcast, featuring Allison Kuch. “We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” she told Allison, 28, who conceived her first child with husband Isaac Rochell while vacationing in Thailand.

“I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” Kail continued, “So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host – who also shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez – later revealed that babies No. 6 and No. 7 would be her last children.

“No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it. It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids,” she confessed during the November 3 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast, adding that she’s “excited to get my tubes cut out.”