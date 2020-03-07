At least she knows what she doesn’t want! On Thursday, March 5, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter to share an update on whether she’s chosen a name yet for baby No. 4.

“Did you figure out a name yet?” one fan asked while adding a weary face emoji. “No,” the 27-year-old responded with a woozy face emoji. “Everyone suggests names 12 other kids I know have.”

Another follower then suggested a popular opinion among Kail’s fans. “What about an ‘I’ name to go with Isaac, such as Israel, Isaiah, Ibrahim or Immanuel,” the fan offered. Most fans think that since Kail’s youngest sons, 6-year-old Lincoln and 2-year-old Lux, have names that start with L, the next baby should have a name that starts with I so that it could match her oldest son, 10-year-old Isaac.

But it seems like Kail is not into the idea at all. “I don’t want to do I or L specifically,” she responded.

Kail announced she’s pregnant and expecting her fourth child — her second with baby daddy, Chris Lopez — on February 4 after weeks of speculation. While the MTV star has been more open about her pregnancy this time around, sharing her experiences with fans on social media and via the Peanut app, it’s also opened her up to a lot of hate as many Teen Mom viewers don’t seem to agree with Kail’s life choices. So much so, that Kail decided to set her Twitter account to private, that way fans who were not following her prior to the update would not be able to see her tweets.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Hours after changing her settings on Twitter, Kail took to Instagram, where her account still remains public, to reveal the type of hateful messages she receives on a daily basis. “You’re so f–king pathetic!! Quit chasing d–k [and] men that don’t want you. Learn how to take care of your kids by your damn self,” read a DM sent by an anonymous fan.

“I receive messages and comments and DMs and tweets like this all day long. Messages like these are not few and far between. And messages like these are exhausting,” the blonde beauty wrote in her caption. “You can have any opinion you want about me — THAT’S fine. But it’s none of my business. So before you actually send me the hate message — or any [one of] the nasty comments, please ask yourself what your end goal is here … does this make you feel good? Do you think it’s going to change something in me?”