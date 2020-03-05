She does as she pleases! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry received some shade on Twitter from a hater who called her out for oversharing on social media. The expecting mom, 27, clapped back at the online troll on Thursday, March 5.

“Thursday therapy,” Kailyn wrote, sharing her regimen with fans. “Not sure if you know this, but you can go to your appointments without telling the world,” a Twitter troll replied to her tweet. To set the user straight, the beauty responded, “You can also go about your life ignoring my tweets.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn’s followers had her back in the replies and praised her for her honesty. Get it, girl. [praying hands emoji] Mental health is just as important [as] physical health! Love that you’re being open about it! #loveyou,” one user wrote to the reality star. “Pay no mind to the haters, you’re an amazing boss mama and are living your life the way YOU want too,” another added. “Let the haters hate and you keep doing you! As long as you and your kids are happy, that’s ALL that matters. F–k everyone else!”

The proud mom has dealt with her fair share of shade throughout her pregnancy. After she revealed she was expecting baby No. 4 with baby daddy Chris Lopez, she received some backlash on her Instagram announcement.

“Girl, keep your legs closed … stop being a baby maker,” one disgruntled user wrote on February 4. With humor, Kailyn responded, “My legs were closed, have you never heard of doggy style?”

Although this will be Kailyn’s fourth baby, this is her second child with Chris. The two are already parents to their 2-year-old son, Lux. She is also the mother to Isaac, 10, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, whose father is ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Despite a few comments from online trolls, Kailyn has been thriving during her pregnancy. She even was spotted on a girls’ trip to Iceland. Do you, girl!