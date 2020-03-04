Poor thing. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter to confide in her fellow moms and those expecting on Wednesday, March 4. The MTV personality, 27, asked her followers if they had a similar experience with nausea.

“Did anyone else have morning sickness into [the] second trimester?” the beauty inquired. Several of her fans chimed in to set her at ease. “The WHOLE pregnancy! It was dreadful. I was throwing up even in labor in the hospital,” one user said. “Both pregnancies. But my boys are [100] worth it. And so are yours!” Another added, “Yes, ma’am. [The] doctor had to prescribe anti-nausea medication that I had to take at night.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry

Although this is Kailyn’s fourth pregnancy, no two experiences are the same. This is Kailyn’s second child with baby daddy Chris Lopez. The two already share a 2-year-old son, Lux. The reality star is also mom to Isaac, 10, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, whose father is Javi Marroquin.

In February Kailyn announced she was expecting again and she shared some insight on how her pregnancy has been going thus far. “We’re confirming the news, baby No. 4 is coming soon!” Kailyn wrote with a celebratory emoji. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around,” she added. “I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. [sob emoji] This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

From conception until now, Kailyn’s pregnancy has not been easy. The podcast host claims Chris “admitted to intentionally getting [her] pregnant,” however, she said she isn’t up for discussing the “circumstances,” she told Us Weekly.

“Legally, I’m not able to go into detail,” she told the outlet. “Domestic violence and narcissism are very real subjects, and when I’m in the place to be able to offer advice, I will.” It sounds like there is a lot more to Kailyn’s story other than morning sickness and exhaustion.