Taking a stand. Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is defending herself against cruel trolls on the internet, taking to Instagram with a heartfelt statement on Friday, March 6. The expectant reality star elaborates on how she has been subjected to all sorts of “hate” messages on social media, dissing her relationships, parenting choices and more.

“I receive messages and comments and DMs and tweets like this all day long,” the 27-year-old began. “Messages like these are not few and far between. And messages like these are exhausting.” She recently got one calling her “pathetic,” claiming that she needed to learn how to take care of her kids by herself and stop “chasing” guys.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn notes how she has tried to stay positive, as some of her adoring fans have suggested, however she admits it’s difficult to ignore the countless shady remarks sent to her on a regular basis.

The MTV alum also sets the record straight about a few common misconceptions she noticed. “The crazy part about this whole thing is that I don’t seek men out. I don’t sleep around. My kids know their dads. I ask them for nothing,” Kailyn continues. “You can have any opinion you want about me — THAT’S fine. But it’s none of my business.”

The soon-to-be mother of four concluded by asking her followers to think twice before writing her such hostile comments.

Courtesy Of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“So before you actually send me the hate message — or anyone the nasty comment please ask yourself what your end goal is here … does this make you feel good? Do you think it’s going to change something in me?” she wrote.

Kailyn is currently expecting a bouncing baby boy with her former flame, Chris Lopez. The exes already share a 2-year-old son, Lux. Even though they are not together, she is optimistic they can continue to coparent their children cordially.