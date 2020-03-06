Kailyn Lowry Won't Refuse a Puppy a Home

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Goes Private on Twitter After Being Slammed for Eating Fish While Pregnant

Reality TV
Mar 6, 2020 3:20 pm·
By
Picture

She’s done with the trolls! Kailyn Lowry shut down access to her Twitter account after receiving more hate than she could take. The Teen Mom 2 star has always gotten plenty of unsolicited criticism, but after fans called her out for eating fish while pregnant, she needed to take a step back. Check out the gallery below to see what fans had to say.

Picture
Exclusives